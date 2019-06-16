Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cravens Funeral Home - Sherman
225 W. Brockett Street
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-6110
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobbie Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobbie Jean (Bowens) Adams


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bobbie Jean (Bowens) Adams Obituary
SHERMAN - Bobbie Jean Bowens Adams, was born on October 29, 1948 in Sherman, Texas to Alvester T. Bowens, Sr., and Jeanetta E. Bowens. She was a graduate member of the Fred Douglas class of 1967. She received her Associate's Degree while living in Houston, TX, where she also worked many years for the city. Upon returning to Sherman, she gained employment with Johnson & Johnson as well as Texoma Council of Government (TCOG). Bobbie was a devout servant of Christ, and a dedicated member of the former Friendly Church of God in Christ in Sherman. She was currently a Watchcare Member of the Progressive Baptist Church. She actively served her community by visiting the sick and caring for the elderly. She currently expressed her passion of caring for others, through her employment with Quality Home Health Care. Bobbie Jean slept away into the arms of Jesus, where she now rest from her labor and awaits her Crown of Eternal Life. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers; Rocky, Alvester, Jr., Theo and Jerry Bowens, and sister Rayetta Bowens Killion. Those left to cherish her precious memories are: her sister, Patricia Brown and husband Charles, of Sherman, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many other relatives and friends. A celebration of her life was held Saturday June 15, at Progressive Baptist Church. She will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now