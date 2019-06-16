SHERMAN - Bobbie Jean Bowens Adams, was born on October 29, 1948 in Sherman, Texas to Alvester T. Bowens, Sr., and Jeanetta E. Bowens. She was a graduate member of the Fred Douglas class of 1967. She received her Associate's Degree while living in Houston, TX, where she also worked many years for the city. Upon returning to Sherman, she gained employment with Johnson & Johnson as well as Texoma Council of Government (TCOG). Bobbie was a devout servant of Christ, and a dedicated member of the former Friendly Church of God in Christ in Sherman. She was currently a Watchcare Member of the Progressive Baptist Church. She actively served her community by visiting the sick and caring for the elderly. She currently expressed her passion of caring for others, through her employment with Quality Home Health Care. Bobbie Jean slept away into the arms of Jesus, where she now rest from her labor and awaits her Crown of Eternal Life. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers; Rocky, Alvester, Jr., Theo and Jerry Bowens, and sister Rayetta Bowens Killion. Those left to cherish her precious memories are: her sister, Patricia Brown and husband Charles, of Sherman, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many other relatives and friends. A celebration of her life was held Saturday June 15, at Progressive Baptist Church. She will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her. Published in The Herald Democrat on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary