BONHAM-Graveside services for Bobbie Joe Harris, age 92, of Bonham, TX will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Willow Wild Cemetery. Bro. Ken Womack will officiate. Mr. Harris passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Nanaws Assisted Living in Denison, TX.
Bobbie Joe Harris was born on April 25, 1928 in Ely, Texas to Robert Oscar and Flossie Irene (Turman) Harris. He married Linda (Davis) Harris on July 19, 1946 in Wolfe City TX they were blessed with a son, Ronnie Harris. Linda preceded him in death on May 28, 1996. On February 7, 1997 Bobbie Joe Harris married Dorothy (Lankford) Harris in Savoy, TX.
Bobbie was a graduate of Ector High School. He was a lifelong farmer and worked for General Cable as a Lab Tech before retiring. Bobbie was a member of First Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon.
Bobbie was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend. He is survived by wife Dorothy Harris of Bonham; son Ron Harris and wife Charlotte of Denison; stepchildren, Donnie Lankford and wife Sandra of Ector and Clydette Hance and husband Gary of Durant; grandchildren, Rodney Harris of Bonham; Mike Hance and wife Kristi and Stacey Rainwater and husband Todd, Lori Casstevens and husband Nathan, and Jared Lankford and wife Lauren; great grandchildren Sabrina and Tyler Pickle along with numerous other great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
In addition to his first wife Linda Harris; his parents; sister, Ruth Clexton and granddaughter, Angie Pickle also precede him in death.
His grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.
No formal visitation will be held. To convey condolences or sign an online registry please visit www.coopersorrells.com