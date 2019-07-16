Bobby Charles Pannkuk, Sr., age 85 of Leonard, passed away at his home on July 13, 2019. Visitation will be Tuesday evening, July 16, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home in Leonard, TX. A funeral service celebrating Bob's life will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Leonard with Denny Gorena officiating. Interment will be held at the Leonard Cemetery following the service.

Bob was born in Peniel, Texas, on May 31, 1934. He started working at the age of 12 alongside his stepfather for R.W. McKinney. He eventually purchased this same company and ran it successfully for 25 years. He was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Leonard where he served as a deacon. He was also a 50-year member of the Trenton Masonic Lodge 761. He was Scottish Rite thirty-second degree and York Rite thirty-second degree. Bob loved gardening, Leonard High School basketball, and his grandkids.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Elisha Francis Drury and Ruth Tillery Drury, his sister Dean Richards and brother-in-law Joe Richards. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Peggy Jean Hooks Pannkuk. His children include Carla Becknell and husband, Ronny, of Caddo Mills; Bobby Pannkuk, Jr. and wife, Libby, of Leonard. His grandchildren include Wes Becknell and wife, Bethany, of Edmond, OK; Kyle Becknell and wife, Cara, of Odessa; Matt Becknell and wife, Amy, of Royse City; Tyler Pannkuk and wife, Rachel, of Leonard. His great-grandchildren include Elisha, Camden, Blaze, Kayden, Maddie Rose, and Tippie Lou. He also had several nieces, nephews, and great- nieces and nephews.

Serving as pallbearers will be Wes Becknell, Kyle Becknell, Matt Becknell, Tyler Pannkuk, Chuck Hooks, and Jeff Penz. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , Attention: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, Florida 33607 or the Leonard Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 1169, Leonard, Texas 75452.

