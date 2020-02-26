|
|
|
Bobby Nelson Earnhart, 68, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 at his home in Denison.
Mr. Earnhart is survived by his family, daughter, Belinda Wilson of Denison, TX; and her mother, Millie Steele of Denison, TX; three grandchildren, brothers, Bill Earnhart of Denison, TX; Tony Earnhart of Denison, TX; sisters, Becky Ramirez of Denison, TX; and Della Morris of Bonham, TX.
Celebration of Life Service for Bobby will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Chapel with Chaplain Dennis Noblett officiating. There is no set time for family visitation.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 26, 2020