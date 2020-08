Or Copy this URL to Share

DURANT–Bobby F. Heflin, 78, of Durant, OK, died Sunday, August 9, in Durant, OK.

Graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Mead Cemetery, Mead, OK with John Teel officiating.

Family visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12 at Brown's Funeral Service, Durant, OK.

Arrangement are under the direction of Brown's Funeral Service, Durant, OK.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store