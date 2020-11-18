1/
BOBBY GRAHAM
Bobby (Bob) Graham, a veteran of the United States Army, and beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather joined his Savior Jesus Christ on November 14, 2020 at the age of 85. Family hour will be from 6-8:00 PM on Tuesday November 17th at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma. A graveside service in his honor will be at 2:00 PM on Wednesday November 18th at the Highland Cemetery Pavilion with Garry McNiel officiating. The service will be available to view via live stream on the funeral home fb page.
Mr. Graham is survived by his beloved wife, Earline of the home, children, Debra Portman of Mead, Oklahoma, Donna Reynolds of Durant, Oklahoma, Ronnie Graham of Mead, Oklahoma, Paul Wade Graham of Hollis, New Hampshire, Anthony Graham of El Paso, Texas, seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren.
Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
580-924-3331
