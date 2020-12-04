Mr. Bobby Dillard Hackler, age 83, of Gunter, Texas passed away peacefully in his sleep and went to see his Heavenly Father on Saturday, November 28, 2020. The funeral service will be held on December 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Grace Bible Fellowship church in Gunter, Texas, with burial to follow at Whitaker Cemetery. The family requests that donations be made to the Angel Tree Ministry at Grace Bible Fellowship in lieu of flowers.

Bobby was born on February 13, 1937 in Dallas, Texas, a son of Levisty and Retta Hackler.

Bobby is survived by his wife, Shirley Hackler, his brother, Billy Robinson, his daughter, Lisa Prosser, and his 3 grandchildren.

"No one has ever seen God; but if we love one another, God lives in us and his love is made complete in us." 1 John 4:12

Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, 637 W. Van Alstyne, Pkwy. Van Alstyne, TX. 75495.

