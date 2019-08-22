|
Bobby Hall Jaynes was born May 17, 1957 in Reno, Oklahoma. He died August 18, 2019 at his home in Bonham. He was the son of Charles S.Merriman and Joyce Jeanette Jaynes. He was raised by his grandparents, Lona A. Jaynes and Iva Franklin Jaynes and attended Bonham Schools.
He married Lavonda Patton in July 1974 in Fannin County. He enlisted in the US Navy and served between 1974 and 1980. He was on the aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy when the USS Belknap collided with the Kennedy off the coast of Sicily. He reached the rank of E4. He worked for the Katy Railroad and Texas Instruments in Sherman.
He is survived by his wife, Lavonda; sons, Matdock Jaynes, and Jesse Jaynes of Bonham; brother, Chet Webb; and several grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, his mother Joyce, brother Jim Carson, and Sister Lynn Webb.
He will be cremated. Memorial service will be held Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Living Word Church on Hwy 82 E of Bonham.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 22, 2019