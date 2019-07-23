Bobby 'Jack' Whitmire, Sr. Age 84 of Pilot Grove, TX passed away at his home on July 20, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

Family night will be on Wednesday July 24, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m . at Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman, TX.

Bobby 'Jack' Whitmire, Sr. was born in Aledo, TX on May 31, 1935 to Ezekiel Miles Whitmire, Sr. and Mattie Lee Evans Whitmire. He was baptized at Copeville Baptist Church in the 1950's. He was preceded in death by both of his parents, 7 of his siblings and his oldest son Michael Ray Whitmire. Michael was born on July 7, 1960 and passed from this earth on November 7, 2014 after a very long battle with cancer. He was a very loved son, brother and uncle and we miss him every day.

Bobby is survived by the love of his life, Virginia Pearl Alexander Whitmire that he married on June 20, 1962 and they just celebrated their 57 th wedding anniversary together. He is also survived by two of his sisters, Helen McBride and Caroline Jones both of Princeton, TX. His surviving children include Thomas Whitmire and wife Cindy of Pilot Grove, TX, Bobby Jack Whitmire, Jr, and wife Diana of Anna, TX, Paul Whitmire of Frankston, TX, Teresa Whitmire Mandrell and husband Jesse of Leonard, TX and Darrin Whitmire and wife Dustin of Trenton, TX. He is the proud grandfather of 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and two more great-grandchildren on the way.

He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. (Too many to list.)

Bobby Jack was a family man and he dropped out of school in the 3 rd grade to help his father farm, feed and take care of their family. At the age of 15 he went into the construction business and was a sheetrock hanger his entire life until he retired. He taught all his sons and many of their friends his trade and they carry on that tradition.

He was a very well loved and respected man. There will never be anyone like him.

He will always be our HERO.

Graveside services will be held at Burns Cemetery in Trenton, TX on Thursday July 25, 2019 at 10 a.m.

Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Chase Whitmire, Connor Whitmire, Jonathan Wright, Trent Booe, Joel Nevarez, Kagan DeJarnatt, Daniel Putt, Christopher Alverson, and honorary pallbearer, Jared Booe.

Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman, TX.

The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations made me made in his name to the or to TACA (Talk About Curing Autism). Published in The Herald Democrat on July 23, 2019