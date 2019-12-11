|
Bobby "Bob" Joe Frenzl, age 62, of Honey Grove, TX died on Sunday, December 8, 2019 in Honey Grove, TX. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Honey Grove, TX. There will be a Mass in remembrance of Bob on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. at the St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Bonham, TX.
A Celebration of Life will be planned in Claflin, KS.
Bob is survived by his wife, Annette (Olson) Frenzl of Honey Grove, TX; daughters, Lacey (Frenzl) Wallace of Granbury, TX and Whitney (Frenzl) Square of McKinney, TX; 2 granddaughters; brother, Keith Frenzl of Great Bend, KS; sister Linda Stukey of Great Bend, KS; sister, Kathy Gosser of Clay Center, NE; brother, Roy Frenzl of Murfreesboro, TN and sister, Connie Stanley of Bella Vista, AR.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 11, 2019