Bobby Joe Frenzl Obituary
Bobby "Bob" Joe Frenzl, age 62, of Honey Grove, TX died on Sunday, December 8, 2019 in Honey Grove, TX. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Honey Grove, TX. There will be a Mass in remembrance of Bob on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. at the St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Bonham, TX.
A Celebration of Life will be planned in Claflin, KS.
Bob is survived by his wife, Annette (Olson) Frenzl of Honey Grove, TX; daughters, Lacey (Frenzl) Wallace of Granbury, TX and Whitney (Frenzl) Square of McKinney, TX; 2 granddaughters; brother, Keith Frenzl of Great Bend, KS; sister Linda Stukey of Great Bend, KS; sister, Kathy Gosser of Clay Center, NE; brother, Roy Frenzl of Murfreesboro, TN and sister, Connie Stanley of Bella Vista, AR.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 11, 2019
