Bobby was born in Sherman, Texas on December 31, 1941 to Willie and Pearly Hudgins Luke. He was the seventh of eight children. After a battle with Dementia and Alzheimer's, he entered eternal rest at 12:31 p.m., May 22, 2020 while a resident of Clyde W. Cosper Texas State Veterans Home, Bonham, Texas.
He was the product of a family of faith, love and charity. He was no stranger to suffering but embraced life and celebrated that life with as many as would join him. He was a sociable person and could keep you laughing until you cried. He accepted Christ at an early age and joined Progressive Baptist Church where he has maintained his membership until his passing.
He attended Fred Douglass High School and graduated May 1959. He served as editor of the school newspaper, the "Douglas High Panther" and played trumpet in the band. Those days have passed but his love for Fred Douglass was reflected by his faithful attendance to the school reunions. Here he reunited with friends that shared the early days of his life's journey and the community that supported him.
He served in the United States Army three years. One of the assignments called for him to serve in Alaska. He had lots of stories to share and each one instilled in us a sense of awe, adventure, and bravery.
In the community and at school, he learned the importance of a good education. This led to him to seek out an institution of study wherever he was. In 1972, he received his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Southeastern Oklahoma State College, Durant, Oklahoma.
He was an avid fisherman and a great cook among a family who knew how to "throw down". He also knew how to show up at our homes around dinnertime and on holidays.
One of the greatest joys in his life was his career with IBM. He was back with his best friends in a professional environment that infused him with life. He was able to give back to the world around him the best of his life experiences and knowledge. He retired after 26 years of service.
Bobby leaves to cherish his memory: his sister, Mildred Jackson of Sherman, Texas, twenty-five nieces and nephews, their children and many other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Pearly Hudgins Luke, brothers: Clyde C. Luke, Raymond Luke; sisters, Ernestine Patterson, Juanita Anderson, and Willie B. Gasaway.
Public viewing will be Thursday, May 28, 2020 beginning at 1 pm to 8 pm at Waldo Funeral Home.
The funeral service for family and close friends will be Friday, May 29, 2020 at 1 pm in Waldo Funeral Chapel. Officiating will be his niece, Pastor Emeritus Sandra Minor of Wheatland United Methodist Church of Dallas, Texas.
FOR YOUR HEALTH AND OURS, WE WILL FOLLOW COVID-19 GUIDELINES.
Burial will be in the Veterans Garden at West Hill Cemetery in Sherman.
Arrangements have been entrusted to James E. Smith and the professionals of Waldo Funeral Home. You may sign the guestbook at waldofuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 27, 2020