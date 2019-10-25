|
|
On Tuesday, October 22,2019, Bobby Josh Vincent, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away at the age of 87.
Bobby was born on September 6, 1932 in Tom Bean, Texas. He graduated from Sherman High School and attended both Henderson County Junior College and North Texas State University.
He was employed by TP and L (TU Electric) for 35 years and lastly served as District Manager over the Texoma District. Bob was involved in numerous philanthropic and community service organizations and was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was known for his quick wit, infectious smile and his kind and compassionate spirit. Bob loved his family more than life itself.
He is preceded in death by his mother John Renda Huddleston Vincent, and father Josh Vincent, and one sister Betty Isbell.
He is survived by his loving wife, Vivian of 58 years; his three children, daughter, Lori Vincent of Dallas, Texas; sons, Jay Vincent, and wife, Suzanne of Claremore Oklahoma, and Lance and wife, Tammye Vincent of Tyler Texas; and four grandchildren, Jared Vincent, Jack Vincent, Josh Vincent and Haley Vincent.
Bob had a passion for attending his children's and grandchildren's events. He attended every event possible and continued to support them in later years through phone conversations and even by tuning in to the play-by-play radio broadcasts on Saturday afternoons. Bob's love for his family was his passion.
Visitation will be Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Waldo Funeral Home at 619 Travis Street in Sherman, Texas from 5 to 7 p.m.
A private burial will be held at a later date.
The family wishes to thank Texoma Medical Hospital for their compassion and care of our Dad.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
The online register book can be signed at www.waldofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 25, 2019