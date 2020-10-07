1/1
BOBBY KENNETH JARRIEL
My Bob went home to be with his Lord and Savior Friday, October 2, 2020, with his loving wife and daughter by his side. A wonderful man who loved his family and friends dearly. Wanting to always be busy, he joined the U. S. Air Force after his graduation from Byrd High School in Shreveport, Louisiana. He retired after serving our country for 20 years. Returning to Denison he went to work for the U. S. Postal Service, retiring there after another 20 years. Bob was a member of Trinity Lighthouse Church, the Scottish Rite with a 32-degree membership, the Billie Mosse Masonic Lodge and Gate City Chapter Order of the Eastern Star,
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, and 11 months, Ruenell, four beautiful daughters, Deborah Colleen McAdoo and husband, Ronnie, Marsha Lynn Holder, Repsie Rhea Boone and Cynthia Rence Duncan and husband, Doug, ten grandchildren sixteen great grandchildren and twelve great great grandchildren.
Funeral service for Bob will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 9, 2020 at Trinity Lighthouse Church with Judge Horace Groff officiating. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Family and friends will gather to visit one hour prior to service time.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Brett Taylor, Dylan Duncan, nephews, Marshall Phillips, Blake Phillips, dear friends Everett Taylor and James Elk. Honorary pallbearer will be Harold Franks.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com

Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
09:30 AM
OCT
9
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Trinity Lighthouse Church
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
