BOBBY KENNETH JARRIEL
Bobby (Bob) Kenneth Jarriel, age 88, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 in Bonham, Texas.
He is survived by his family, wife, Ruenell, four daughters, Deborah Colleen McAdoo, Marsha Lynn Holder, Repsie Rhea Boone and Cynthia Rence Duncan, Brother Tom Jarriel, ten grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren and twelve great great grandchildren, nieces & nephews.
Funeral service for Bob will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 9, 2020 at Trinity Lighthouse Church with Judge Horace Groff officiating. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Family and friends will gather to visit one hour prior to service time.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 8, 2020.
