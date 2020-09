Or Copy this URL to Share

Bobby Lee Hamilton left this earth to join his wife of 64 years on September 24, 2020.

They had five children; Robert, Kenneth, James, Tena and Laurie and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Graveside service will be held at 4:00PM Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Elm Grove Cemetery, Westminster, TX.

Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, 637 W. Van Alstyne, Pkwy. Van Alstyne, TX, 75495. 903-482-5225.

