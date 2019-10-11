|
Bobby Lee Whitten, 65, of Denison, died Monday, October 7, 2019 at his residence in Denison.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at American Funeral Service in Denison. A family visitation will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the American Funeral Service.
He is survived by his son, Bobby Brunk (Nika) of Ft.Worth; daughter, Carrie Hill of Clovis, CA; siblings, Larry Whitten (Edna) of Denison, Wayne Whitten (Betty) of Lewisville, Leta Atteberry of Denison, Karen Whitten of Pottsboro, and Johnny Whitten (Judy) of Denison; and four grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 11, 2019