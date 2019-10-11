Home

POWERED BY

Services
AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Denison
4312 West Crawford Street
Denison, TX 75020
903-463-6300
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Denison
4312 West Crawford Street
Denison, TX 75020
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Denison
4312 West Crawford Street
Denison, TX 75020
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobby Whitten
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby Lee Whitten


1954 - 2019
Send Flowers
Bobby Lee Whitten Obituary
Bobby Lee Whitten, 65, of Denison, died Monday, October 7, 2019 at his residence in Denison.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at American Funeral Service in Denison. A family visitation will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the American Funeral Service.
He is survived by his son, Bobby Brunk (Nika) of Ft.Worth; daughter, Carrie Hill of Clovis, CA; siblings, Larry Whitten (Edna) of Denison, Wayne Whitten (Betty) of Lewisville, Leta Atteberry of Denison, Karen Whitten of Pottsboro, and Johnny Whitten (Judy) of Denison; and four grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries