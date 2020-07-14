1/
BOBBY LOU HAYES
Bobbie Lou Hayes of Denison, died on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Stone Brook Assisted Living.
Bobbie is survived by her family, husband, Ralph Baldwin, son, Rocky Harlow; daughter, Terri Hayes Lynch; step-sons, Mike Baldwin, Kyle Baldwin, and Tim Baldwin; three granddaughters, one grandson, five great granddaughters, four great grandsons; sister, Arlene Joines and brother, Paul Pearson.
Bobbie will be cremated according to her wishes and there are no services planned.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jul. 14, 2020.
