|
|
Bobby Nelson Earnhart, 68, entered into eternal life Thursday, February 20, 2020 at his home in Denison.
Mr. Earnhart was born April 19, 1951 in Ft. Worth, Texas the son of William Bob and Katherine Jeraldine (Journeay) Earnhart. Bobby loved animals and flowers. He was especially proud of his flower beds full of roses. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Mr. Earnhart leaves behind his family, beloved daughter, Belinda Wilson and husband, Sherman of Denison, TX; and her mother, Millie Steele of Denison, TX; grandchildren, Sherman Wayne Wilson of Denison, TX; Jessica Wilson of Denison, TX; Corey Wilson of Denison, TX; brothers, Bill Earnhart and wife, Lynne of Denison, TX; Tony Earnhart and wife, Tammy of Denison, TX; sisters, Becky Ramirez of Denison, TX; and Della Morris of Bonham, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Mary Whitehead, niece, Angel Earnhart, nephews, Bobby Lockhart and Tony Earnhart.
Celebration of Life Service for Bobby will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Chapel with Chaplain Dennis Noblett officiating. There is no set time for family visitation.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 22, 2020