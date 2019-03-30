Graveside services for Bobby Ray Ham, 'Red', 89, of Tom Bean will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, at Whitemound Cemetery with Brother Danny Wood of West -side Baptist Church in Sherman officiating. The family will greet friends on Monday, April 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Dannel Funeral Home in Sherman. Pallbearers will be Red's grandsons .

Red was born in the Whitemound Community on May 19, 1929 to Lonnie and Jessie Perkins Ham. He was the 3rd of 11 children and the oldest living Ham to date. He was born on the family farm and came into this world before the doctor arrived. Red loved working on the family farm and was truly a man of the earth. He loved animals, including ducks, chickens, and rabbits, but he disliked rats and snakes. He worked hard all of his life and began working at Hardwick - Etter and Burlington Industries and eventually retired from Grumman Olsen in 1988.

He married the love of his life, Rosa Lee Langford on January 11, 1957 and they were married for 62 years. They had six children, Cathy, Rosemary, Janet, Margaret, Bobby Wayne and Peggy (Aria).

Red was the biggest Rangers, Mavericks, and Cowboys fan in Grayson County. He liked to go shopping, including the Dollar Store. He loved his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and greatgreat-grandchildren. He was a member of Westside Baptist Church in Sherman where he would attend with his daughter Janet. They also would look for deals in any garage sale that was open with Janet and grandson Andrew Johnson. He loved having pudding with his granddaughter Holly. And he loved watching his great grandchildren play sports and cheer. He was always involved with his family and nothing brought him more joy. He will be greatly missed and loved forever.

Red was preceded in death by his daughter Rose Mary Harrington, his parents, Lonnie and Jessie Ham, brothers Tiny, James, J.W., Billy Joe, and Jerry, sisters, Pearl, Patsy, and Sarah, 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, and son in law, Elton Michael.

He is survived by his wife, Rosa Lee Ham; five children Cathy Simmons of Tom Bean, Janet Johnson of Southmayd, ex-son-in law Claude Johnson (Tooter), Margaret Michael of Sherman, Bobby Wayne Ham and husband Randy Vanneste of Denison, and Peggy Ham (Aria Lynn) of Sherman; eleven grandchildren; twenty-four great-grand children; five great-great-grandchildren; brother Altis Ham and wife Ginger of Dorchester; sister Imajean Henshaw and husband Wilbur of The Colony; brother-in-law, Loy Goldstone and sister-in-law Francis Ham; special cousin Buddy Griffith and wife Mary of Pottsboro, and many extended family members.

Memorials may be made in Red's name to at Stjude.org.