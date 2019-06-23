Home

Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home - Bonham
2022 North Center
Bonham, TX 75418
(903) 583-5555
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home - Bonham
2022 North Center
Bonham, TX 75418
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home - Bonham
2022 North Center
Bonham, TX 75418
View Map
Bobby Thomas Godbey Obituary
Funeral services with military honors for Bobby Thomas Godbey, age 88, of Bonham, Texas will be at 2:00 PM Monday, June 24 at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Chapel Bonham, Texas. Rev. Morgan Malone and Rev. Lisa Reece will officiate; interment will follow at Moore's Chapel Cemetery with full military honors. Family visitation will be Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Bonham, TX from 6-8 pm. Mr. Godbey passed away at The Heart Hospital in Plano on Friday June 21, 2019.
Bobby Thomas Godbey was born on January 19, 1931 in Denison, Texas to William Grant Godbey and Bertha Jemima (Sharp) Godbey. Bobby married the love of his life Zerita June Melton on December 21, 1952.
Bobby served 21 years in the U.S. Army, achieving the rank of Master Sergeant before his retirement in 1972. He received a Purple Heart for wounds received during the Korean Conflict. He also served in combat during the Vietnam War. In his 21 years of military service, Bobby and his family moved 32 times, living in locations throughout the U.S. and three foreign countries before settling back in Bonham in the 1970's. Bobby was a proud soldier who served his country well and appreciated the benefits and recognition he was awarded as a veteran.
Never one to be idle, Bobby retired from the military and immediately began teaching Auto Mechanics in the Vocational School at Bonham High School. He had a positive impact on the lives of many young men as he taught them skills that would benefit them for the rest of their lives.
About that same time, Bobby and June purchased the Lazy 55 Ranch, where they enjoyed raising registered Red Brahmans. They hosted field days promoting the Brahman breed, and made many friends through the Northeast Texas Brahman Breeders Association.
After Bobby retired from his teaching career, he and June enjoyed traveling, especially in their prized motorhome. They made numerous trips to Alaska where they adopted the small community of Hyder.
Bobby is survived by son Michael and wife Cindy Godbey of Bonham, TX; son David and wife Paula Godbey of Bonham, TX, grandsons: Jared Godbey, Brandon Godbey (Kathy), John Godbey (Brandy), and Bret Godbey (Heather), granddaughter Morgan Helm (Travis), and thirteen great-grandchildren. Sister Jannette Draper (Lelon) of Cleveland, OK, Sisters-in-law Rubynelle Powe of McKinney, TX and Mary Adams of Bonham, TX, along with a host of nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death are his beloved wife June, parents, Grant and Bertha Godbey, and three brothers Bill, Gene, and Harold Godbey.
Gifts of remembrance can be made to Moore's Chapel Cemetery Association, c/o Christine Miller 5792 S FM 271 Bonham, TX 75418 or the .
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 23, 2019
