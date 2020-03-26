|
August 27, 1921 -
March 20, 2020
As she grew older, Bonita Elizabeth Hutchins, a longtime resident of Savoy Texas, often said she hoped one day to "just go to sleep and not wake up." Our heavenly Father answered her prayer when she quietly passed from this life to a better one on March 20, 2020. She was 98 years and seven months old at the time of her death. She is survived by a son, Elbert C. Hutchins and his wife, Carlotta; grandson, Jason Hutchins and wife, Terri; grandson, Jeremy Hutchins; three grandchildren: Michael Hutchins and wife Alexa, Courtney Maddox and husband Bradley, and Andrew Hutchins; and four precious great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elbert A. Hutchins, and sister, Betty Jo Brumfield, of Montesano, Washington. Bonita would want a special mention made of two others who were like children to her: Thomas Wayne DeBerry and Lois Ellen Knox, in whom she took a special and loving interest after her good friend Gladys DeBerry passed away when the children were small.
Bonita was born at home, north of Savoy, on August 27, 1921, to Marcie and Roy Reynolds. She married Elbert A. Hutchins, from Savoy, Texas, on January 8, 1942, just weeks before he shipped out for service in WWII. They made a good life together on a small farm south of Savoy for 54 years until they were separated by Elbert's death on August 1, 1994, at the age of 85. One son, Elbert C. Hutchins, was born on December 13, 1942.
Bonita attended several small schools in Fannin County, and spent many happy childhood days with her beloved grandmother, Lela "MoMo" Nevoit, who lived on a farm north of Savoy near the Red River. As a teenager, she was baptized into Christ by evangelist, James Burton Coffman, and was a faithful member of the Church of Christ in Savoy until 2011, when she moved to Austin, to live near her son and daughter-in-law. In Austin, she worshipped at the Brentwood Oaks Church of Christ where she made many dear and loving friends. In 2017, all three moved to Katy, where she enjoyed the closeness of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. For the last two years of life, Bonita was blessed with wonderful care from the staff at her assisted living facility, The Legacy at Falcon Point in Katy, Texas.
Bonita was part of the great generation, living through difficult times, giving much and expecting little. No stranger to hard work, she often divided her time between the kitchen, where she cooked, canned, pickled, preserved, and froze food to feed her family, and the fields where she made a large garden, chopped and picked cotton, and gathered corn beside her husband and son. She worked at the Bonham Manufacturing Plant as a seamstress for 20 years, and often did sewing for friends and family members in her "spare" time. No one knows how many quilts, blankets and other items she and her Christian sisters at church made for newlyweds, babies, hospital patients and shut-ins. Even in her nineties, she made knitted caps for hospital patients, loosing count when she passed the 100 mark.
Bonita was laid to rest in her Lord, at Sunnyside Cemetery in Savoy, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, beside her husband and in the loving company of her immediate family.
Arrangements are with Mullican-Little Funeral Home, Bells, Texas. An online registry may be signed at www.mullicanlittle.com
