Bonnie Ester Bruner, 71, of Vine Grove KY, died Monday March 25, 2019 at her residence.
A chapel service will be at 2 p.m. Monday April 1st, at the Holmes Coffey Murray Chapel in Durant, Oklahoma with Dr. John Breon officiating. The family will gather in the chapel one hour before the service. Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.
She is survived by her husband Dalton H. Bruner; children Tammy (Hugh Clay) Forten berry, Sam (Kathy) Lomping, Bridget (Jimmy) Garrison; step-children Jennifer (Kenny) Rogers, Danny Bruner; sisters June Massey, Priscilla Thweatt; brothers John (Janice) Thweatt, Jim Thweatt; thirteen grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 30, 2019
