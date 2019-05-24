Bonnie Faye Pitts Franks went home to be with her Lord on May 22, 2019 at her daughter and son-in-law's home in Quinlan, Texas.

Bonnie was born on October 24, 1930 to Rev. John Bunyan Pitts and Eula Belle Myre Pitts. She was raised with her large, close-knit family around the Josephine, Texas area.

On January 9, 1953, she married Howard Wesley Franks. The newlyweds settled in Sherman, Texas where Bonnie resided until moving to Quinlan to be with her daughter and son-in-law after the death of her husband. Howard and Bonnie were devoted to each other and enjoyed 60 years of marriage before he passed away in 2013.

Bonnie's life was dedicated to God and to her family. She was a member of the First Pentecostal Church of Van Alstyne, Texas, founded by her father in 1963. She shared His word and goodness with all she encountered. One could not meet Bonnie Pitts Franks without feeling the love of God and His presence. She worshiped God wholeheartedly, and was a talented singer and songwriter. Her passion for music is shared by her family, and many favorite memories involve singing hymns and praising God together. She was the Godly example many sought to follow. Numerous people can thank her for leading them to the Savior. She truly embodied warmth and grace, and her loving and caring ways touched us all. She was a powerful presence in so many lives. Bonnie's lasting legacy is one of faith and love.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband; and siblings, Harold Bell Pitts and wife, Dorothy Riddle Pitt, John Verdell Pitts and wife, Owena Cunningham Pitts, Charles Monroe Pitts, James Carl Pitts and wife, Margie Latta Pitts, Arla May Waller and Husband, Durward, and James Alvin Minchey.

She is survived by her precious daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia Franks Guigneaux and Michael Guigneaux. She was blessed to be an adored Grammy to Jennifer Hutchins Booth and husband, Phillip Rae Booth, Jeremy Dan Hutchins and wife Jennifer Marshall Hutchins, Amy Lynn Stanley, Russell Clark Stanley, Dylan Rae Booth and wife, Hanna Littlefield Booth, Taylor Raeanne Booth, and Addison Nicole Hutchins. She is also survived by siblings Wanda Pitts Minchey, Joel Randolph Pitts and wife, Mary Flanagan Pitts, and J.B. Pitts and wife, Karen Nations Pitts. Bonnie has a large extended family who loved her beyond measure. Many cousins, nephews and nieces, and other family and friends are left behind to cherish her memory.

Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Waldo Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 25th at the Waldo Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at West Hill Cemetery in Sherman.

