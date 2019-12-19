|
Bonnie Jean (French) O'Dell, age 94, of Celina, TX, passed away December 11, 2019. She was born December 3, 1925, in Frost, TX, to Annie (Ridgway) & Jim Mack French. Bonnie married the love of her life, Daniel Keith O'Dell on April 30, 1955, and they were blessed with three sons. She utilized her many talents as a wonderful wife, mother & grandmother, as well as working as a long distance operator.
Bonnie is survived by her sons, Randy Keith (Sawinder) O'Dell of Little Elm, Danny Thomas (Mimi) O'Dell of Double Oak and Mark Noel (Kathy) O'Dell of Princeton; grandchildren, Chuck and Eileen Maurer, John Forbes and family, Inderpal, Jaspal and Joginder Singh, and Casey (Meagan) Seals; great-grandchildren, Jacob and Landon.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Daniel O'Dell; sisters, Edna Robinson and Gladys Burge; brothers, Roy French, J.M. French, John French, Maurice French, C.E. French and Lonnie French.
A funeral service was held at First Baptist Church Celina on December 16, 2019, officiated by Pastor Kevin Lykins and Dr. Raymond Horne. Interment at Cottage Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 19, 2019