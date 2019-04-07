Home

Services
Meador Funeral Home - Whitesboro
401 HWY 377 NORTH P. O. BOX 754
Whitesboro, TX 76273
(903) 564-3800
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Collinsville
Collinsville, TX
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Collinsville
Collinsville, TX
Bonnie L O'Neal


1942 - 2019
Bonnie L O'Neal Obituary
Lake Kiowa.
Bonnie was born on April 19, 1942 in Buffalo, NY to William Herbert and Florence (Maloney) Openshaw. She married Chuck O'Neal in Roswell, NM on September 7, 1963. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Collinsville. She was a very loving, wife, mother and grandmother, one who loved her family unconditionally and loved spending time with them. In her life she spent a combined 22 years sitting in the bleachers watching her four sons play ball. Bonnie enjoyed making quilts and traveling the world, traveling to far of places like Israel, Alaska and the Caribbean. Bonnie loved animals also, she loved her many pets and enjoyed being able to show them in dog shows.
She is survived by her husband, Chuck O'Neal of Lake Kiowa, four sons, Bryan O'Neal and wife, Denise, of Valparaiso, IN, Michael O'Neal and wife, Winter, of Ormond Beach, FL, David Sean O'Neal and wife, Siobhan, of Raleigh, NC, Jason O'Neal and wife, Gloria, of Indianapolis, IN, seven grandchildren, Kathryn, and husband, Jon, Charlie, Karalynn, Kelsey, Elyssa, Grace, Reilly and one great-granddaughter, Rosemary.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, William and Florence Openshaw and sister, Marilynn Openshaw.
Pallbearers will be her sons and grandson.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, April 8, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Collinsville, officiated by Rev. Jerry Davis. Entombment will follow at Restland Cemetery in Dallas, TX. A time of visitation for friends and family will be held on Monday, one hour prior to service. Services are under the direction of Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her honor to First Baptist Church of Collinsville, 877 Woodland St, Collinsville, TX 76233.
To sign the online registry, please go to www.meadorfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 7, 2019
