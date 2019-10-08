|
|
Lou Rasco age 95, passed from this life on Oct. 4, 2019 in Denison, TX.
Family time will be held Thursday morning Oct. 10, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with Services held at 11 a.m. on Oct. 10, 2019 at Park Ave Church of Christ. Todd Catteau of Park Ave Church of Christ
will officiate.
Lou was born April 22, 1924 in Grayson County,
Texas, the daughter of Charlie Henry and Althea Adella Dooley Porter. She attended school at White Rock Elementary and graduated from Denison High School in 1941. She married C W (Wally) Rasco Jan. 14, 1944, in Durant, OK. They lived their entire
married life in Denison, Texas.
Lou worked in Denison at JJ Newbery as a sales
person, Dad and Lad's Men & Boys as their bookkeeper and Babcock Brothers Auto Supply Co. main office on Woodard St. as payroll clerk for all their stores in Texas and OK. Lou retired in 1977.
Lou was baptized at Walnut Street Church of Christ and worshipped at Armstrong Ave Church of Christ in 1963, which later became Park Ave Church of Christ. She was a co-teacher, Thursday School helper and she and Wally helped serve members and their family when there was a death in the family.
Lou's husband, Wally, of 70 years preceded her in
death in 2014. Lou's parents, four brothers and four sisters preceded her in death. She is survived by one sister, Jo Ann Eads, of Greenville, Texas and six nieces and four nephews.
Pallbearers: Matthew Hogan, Chuck Kimbro, Phil Laudrum, Clem Martin, Harold Dean Porter, Blake Smith, and Galen Smith. Honorary Pallbearer: Buddy Holland.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 8, 2019