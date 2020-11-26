1/1
BONNIE MARIE WEST
1965 - 2020
Bonnie Marie West, 54, of McKinney, Texas went home to Jesus on November 23, 2020 after a courageous battle with Breast Cancer. She was surrounded by her family and loved ones.
Bonnie was born to Billie and Johnny Hughes on December 11, 1965 in Pasadena, Texas. She had 2 sisters and 4 brothers who she loved with her whole heart. Bonnie married her husband and soulmate, Mitchell Troy West, on February 10, 1984. Together they built a beautiful family with 6 children: Kristen Robison, Jessica Riggs, Amy Rasmussen, Kyle West, Anthony West and Kristen West. They have 15 grandchildren who Bonnie adored; they lovingly called her Safety Nana.
Bonnie dedicated her life to her family and to helping families with special needs children through her agency, Angels of Care. God placed her on this earth to help others with her generosity and compassionate ways. Many of her little clients are waiting at the gates of heaven to welcome her. Her family finds comfort knowing that she flew up to Heaven on the wings of these little Angels. Bonnie wanted all her family and friends to be happy and to stay close to God so that she can be with us all again in Heaven.
The family would like to thank all the healthcare workers who provided care to Bonnie throughout her journey.
A "come and go" visitation was held on Tuesday, November 24, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home.
A funeral service was held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home Chapel, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas. Brother Dennis Pena officiated. The service was also live streamed at TJMfuneral.com on Bonnie's obituary page by clicking on the following link: Celebrationoflife.tv.
Following the funeral service, a procession made its way to Ridgeview Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital stjude.org/donate in memory of Bonnie West.
To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com

Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home
2525 Central Expressway North
Allen, TX 75013
972-562-2601
