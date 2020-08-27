Bonnie Mason, age 95, of Sherman TX went to be with the Lord, Thursday August 20, 2020. She died peacefully at Woodlands Nursing home. She was born in Marshalltown, Iowa. Mrs. Mason is survived by her four children; Laura King (Frank) of Sherman, TX, Scot Mason & Teri Russell, both of Marshalltown IA and Mike Mason (Barb) of New Milford IL, as well as 6 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

Funeral services will be held at Mitchell Family Funeral home in Marshalltown, Iowa on August 28th at 11:00 AM under the direction of Pastor Bobby Schomo. Viewing will be at 10:00 AM. Burial will be at Rosehill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Diamonds in the Ruff Rescue POB 1715 Marshalltown IA 50158.

