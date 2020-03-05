|
Boyd Glenn Dunn passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 in Denison, TX.
He was a proud Vietnam Veteran and was born Sept 30, 1951 in Big Spring, TX to Curtis Dunn and Betty Wright Dunn of Denison.
Boyd graduated from Garland High School in 1970 and immediately went into the Army he served from 1970 to 1974. Boyd did a tour in Vietnam as a helicopter mechanic. After the service he became a diesel mechanic and truck driver. Once retired he spent much of his time helping other Disabled Veterans of America in his community. He loved his family and friends dearly. He will be remembered for his service in Vietnam, for his quirky sense of humor and dedication to Vets and his family.
Boyd is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by son Gregory Dunn Sr and wife Windi of Alba, TX; daughter, Felicia Reynolds & husband Shane of Alba, TX, son, Brandon Dunn & wife, Kyla of Wylie, TX, brothers David Dunn of Cartwright, OK and Douglas Dunn of Dallas, TX; 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be held at Bratcher Funeral Home in Denison. Family visitation will be held Friday March 6, 2020 from 6-8pm. Funeral service will be held Saturday March 7, 2020 at 9:30am at Bratcher Funeral Home with Veteran Honorary to follow at Fairview Cemetery in Denison, TX. Veteran Honors provided by Fort Hood Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers please make a honorary donation to the Disabled Veterans of America at dav.org.
Bratcher Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 5, 2020