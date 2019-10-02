|
On Sunday, September 22, 2019, Boyd Ray Warden, 71, of Denison, entered into eternal life.
Mr. Warden was born, March 2, 1948 in Denison, Texas the son of John and Esta Lavern (Sprouse) Warden. He proudly served his country in the U. S. Navy. Boyd married the love of his life, Karen Rice, October 5, 1978 in Denison, Texas. Boyd worked as a railroad engineer for the Katy Railroad and later Union Pacific Railroad,. before retiring. Boyd. was a loyal friend to many people and was deeply devoted to his family. His life was always centered around his wife and kids. and it brought him much joy. Over the years he enjoyed taking them fishing, going on vacations and just hanging out. Boyd will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Boyd leaves behind his beloved family, sons, Chad Warden of Denison, TX, and Brandon Warden of Denison, TX; one granddaughter, Kaitlyn Warden of Denison, TX; and sister, Glenda Barker of Euless, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents, and beloved wife, Karen.
Arrangements were under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 2, 2019