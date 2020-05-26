Home

BRAD MELTON


1975 - 2020
BRAD MELTON Obituary
Brad Randall Melton, age 44, of Sherman, TX, passed away into eternal rest on 5/21/2020 at his home in Sherman.
He was born on September 16, 1975 in Sherman, TX to Russell Melton and Robbie Gray. He was the first of three children.
Brad graduated from Tom Bean High School in 1994. He worked as a manager in the customer service industry at various locations throughout Texoma.
Brad is preceded in death by his sister, Mallory Melton; paternal grandparents, John and Mary Melton; and maternal grandparents, Robert and Nell White.
Brad is survived by his wife, Christy of Sherman, TX; children: Lindsey Walker, of Denison, TX; Truett and Hayden Melton of the home; parents: Russell and Linda Melton of Sherman, TX, Robbie and Alvin Gray of Tom Bean, TX; sister, Trina Hathaway of Sherman, TX; two grandchildren; nephew, Dallas Hathaway; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
Brad was a baptized member of the church of Jesus Christ. Brad was an incredibly friendly individual, making friends wherever he went, and was a wonderful storyteller. He had a giving spirit. He loved to cook, was an avid movie buff, and enjoyed making others laugh. His children and grandchildren were his greatest joy in life.
The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 26, 2020
