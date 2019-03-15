Bradford Fee Spears of Sherman passed away Wednesday March 13, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center, Denison, Texas.

Brad was born April 15, 1949, in Fort Worth, to Charles A. and Charlotte Russell Spears. He graduated from Sherman High School in 1967 and completed a B.S. degree in Industrial Arts at North Texas State University in 1974. He worked for a time as a machinist at Hitchcock Industries in Sherman.

In addition to sharing and pursuing his father's interest in history, Brad enjoyed drag-racing and hot-rodding. He was also a dedicated audiophile and cine-phile, and his friends knew he could always be counted on for little-known facts about classic movies.

Predeceased by his parents, Brad is survived by two daughters Lindsay Clift and husband Casey of Los Angeles and Camille Spears of San Antonio, and their mother, Vivian Spears; two brothers John Spears and Russell Spears, both of Sherman; and a sister, Betsy Spears of Massachusetts; as well as numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Women's Crisis Center in Brad's name.