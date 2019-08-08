|
Brenda Arleen McCaughan, 67, of Gainesville, died Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Whitesboro Health and Rehab.
A celebration of life will be held by the family at a later time. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Meador Funeral Home in Whitesboro.
She is survived by her husband, Mike McCaughan of Gainesville; and grandchildren, Zachary McCaughan, Taylor McCaughan, and Logan McCaughan.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 8, 2019