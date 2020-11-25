1/1
BRENDA BLACKSHEAR
Brenda Palmore Blackshear, 73, of Longview, passed away peacefully on November 20, 2020. She was born in Denison, Texas to Joseph (Pete) and Marguerite Palmore. Brenda was married to Bryan Blackshear. Her first love was her family. She has four children and loved to travel and see new things. She was an avid gardener and loved her plants and her flower garden.
Brenda was preceded in death by her husband, Bryan Blackshear, SR.; her daughter, Cindie Murr; her son, Robert (Robbie) Blackshear, JR; her brother Bobby Palmore; and her parents, Joseph and Marguerite Palmore.
She has a special place in her heart for her awesome grandsons, Randy Blackshear and Robert Blackshear, III; her daughters, Tammie Blackshear of Sherman, TX and Debbie Lozano of Longview, TX; her sister-in-law, Linda Palmore; 11 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; and 4 great-great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 2 PM Wednesday, at Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman, TX. Services are under the direction of Rader Funeral Home of Longview.
An online guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 25, 2020.
