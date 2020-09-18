BRENDA HOLMES

Brenda Sue Holmes, age 62, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.

She is survived by her family, son, Brendan Bruce of Savoy, Texas: Bonnie Brown of Savoy, Texas: Lyla Keyzer of Brunswick, GA: plus many cousins, nieces and nephews and numerous friends whom loved her very much and will miss her .

Memorial Service will be at 11:0y, l0 a.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Savoy UPC. There will not be a gravesite.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

