After continues struggles with her health, Brenda Joyce "Joy" Flinn Buchanan, 72, left this earth to be with her heavenly Father, April 10, 2019 at 8:43 p.m. at TMC in Denison.

Brenda was born July 17, 1946 in Big Springs, Texas. She was a member of the Apostolic Church of Whitesboro, Texas. A few words that reflect her and her character are tenacious, strong willed, fighter, intelligent, strategic, great storyteller/sense of humor, passionate about anything related to American Indians, games of all types and fishing when she was able.

She is survived by her children, Frank D. Bowling (Brenda) of Denison; Danny E. Bowling (Gwen) of Whitesboro; Tammy D. Palm of Gordonville; and Darame D. Buchanan (Amanda) of Whitesboro; 12 grandchildren, Frank Austin, Kristen, Tiffany, Jamie, Dan, Tim, Kevin, De'Val, Shalee, Shautina, Sierra and JR; 13 great grandchildren, Alexis, Bethany, Bryce, Paige, Alexis, Emily, Haley, Aniya, Blaine, Averi, Jonanthan, Kali, and Moona. She is also survived by Jimmy D. Buchanan, several cousins and friends for who she cared deeply.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Norma Faye and Jack Rayburn Flinn; brother, Jackie Flinn; granddaughter, Christina Marie Bowling; her aunts and uncles who were a big part of her upbringing, Grady and Dean Gaskins; Billy and Pat Gaskins and several very special cousins.

A memorial service to honor her memory will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Home with Pastor Kelly Gray officiating. Family visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mom-We are happy that you are no longer suffering. Job 11:16

-Forgiven-

