Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Buchanan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Joyce "Joy" (Flinn) Buchanan

Obituary Flowers

Brenda Joyce "Joy" (Flinn) Buchanan Obituary
Brenda Joyce 'Joy' Flinn Buchanan, 72, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Dension.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27 at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison. Pastor Kelly Gray will officiate. Visitation will be 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
She is survived by her children, Frank D. Bowling of Denison, Danny E. Bowling of Whitesboro, Tammy D. Palm of Gordonville, and Darame D. Buchanan of Whitesboro; twelve grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Please visit the online registry at www.fisherfh.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.