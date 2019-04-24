|
Brenda Joyce 'Joy' Flinn Buchanan, 72, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Dension.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27 at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison. Pastor Kelly Gray will officiate. Visitation will be 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
She is survived by her children, Frank D. Bowling of Denison, Danny E. Bowling of Whitesboro, Tammy D. Palm of Gordonville, and Darame D. Buchanan of Whitesboro; twelve grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 24, 2019
