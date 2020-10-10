Brenda Lee Beck, age 76, of Denison, TX, passed away at her residence, with her family surrounding her, on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Brenda was born on September 11, 1944 in Wilson, Arkansas.

Left to cherish her memories are her children; Rebecca Roan Mendez of Denison, TX, Jay Roan of Pottsboro, TX. Judith Roan Shores & husband, Jeremy of Colbert, OK, James Roan of Denison, TX, her brothers; Roger Beck & wife Marie of Newport, ARK, and Harold Wayne Beck & wife Melony of Tuckerman, ARK, twenty grandchildren, thirty four great-grandchildren, other extended family & many friends. A special friend; Danita Williams.

Funeral service will be held Monday, October 12, 2020. 6:00 P.M. American Funeral Service Chapel, Denison, TX with Hospice Plus Chaplin Jim VanBibber officiating. Family & friends visitation will be one hour prior to service, 5 - 6 p.m.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

