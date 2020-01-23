Home

Brenda Smith Obituary
Brenda Smith, age 60, of Boswell, OK,died on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center. Brenda was born on July 15, 1960 in California.
She leaves her husband; Roger Usrey, her son; John Smith and wife Danyelle Smith, her daughter; Cassie Smith, son; Travis Usrey and wife Megan Usrey, daughter; Carmen Jeter and husband Brian Jeter, son; Fabian Usrey, her brother; Johnny Clyde Henderson and Wife Karlene Henderson; and many grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 23, 2020
