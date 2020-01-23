|
|
|
Brenda Smith, age 60, of Boswell, OK,died on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center. Brenda was born on July 15, 1960 in California.
She leaves her husband; Roger Usrey, her son; John Smith and wife Danyelle Smith, her daughter; Cassie Smith, son; Travis Usrey and wife Megan Usrey, daughter; Carmen Jeter and husband Brian Jeter, son; Fabian Usrey, her brother; Johnny Clyde Henderson and Wife Karlene Henderson; and many grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 23, 2020