Brenda Sue Estep-Tomonelli, age 68, of Pottsboro, TX passed away July 29, 2019 at Texoma Regional Medical Center after a courageous battle with cancer. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Cottage Hill Cemetery, 11444 FM 2478, Celina, TX 75009. The family will receive friends during visitation on Friday evening from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, TX 75013. For a full obituary, service information and/ or sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 1, 2019