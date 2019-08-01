Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home
2525 Central Expressway North
Allen, TX 75013
972-562-2601
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home
2525 Central Expressway North
Allen, TX 75013
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Cottage Hill Cemetery
11444 FM 2478
Celina, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Estep-Tomonelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Sue Estep-Tomonelli


1951 - 2019
Send Flowers
Brenda Sue Estep-Tomonelli Obituary
Brenda Sue Estep-Tomonelli, age 68, of Pottsboro, TX passed away July 29, 2019 at Texoma Regional Medical Center after a courageous battle with cancer. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Cottage Hill Cemetery, 11444 FM 2478, Celina, TX 75009. The family will receive friends during visitation on Friday evening from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, TX 75013. For a full obituary, service information and/ or sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.