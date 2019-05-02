Brenda Sue Harris, 75, passed away Tuesday April 30, 2019 at Wilson N Jones Regional Medical Center in Sherman. Visitation will be held Saturday, May 4 from from 8:00-10:00 a.m., funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. at Waldo Funeral Home. Private interment will follow at Akers Cemetery in Sherman. Rev. Steve Rice will officiate.



Brenda was born December 13, 1943 in Leonard, Texas to the late La Vern and Geraldean (Stockden) Green. She enjoyed playing the guitar and singing country music with her husband, James for friends and family at every opportunity. She loved spending time outdoors, watching humming birds. Her favorite flowers were yellow roses and morning glories. She loved to listen to her son Dwayne play the guitar. Brenda had retired from Johnson and Johnson.



Brenda is survived by her husband of 61 years, James Harris; sons, Dwayne Harris and wife Janice, Kelley Harris; daughter, Deborah Freeman; grandchildren Christopher Harris, Joshua Harris, Deveney Abernathy and husband Dustin Abernathy, Nicholas Freeman and wife Amanda Freeman; and great grandchildren, Sarah Inman, Gibson Harris, Axton Harris, Nicholas Freeman Jr., and Alec Abernathy.



