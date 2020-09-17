1/
BRENDA SUE HOLMES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BRENDA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brenda Sue Holmes, age 62, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
She is survived by her family, son, Brendan Bruce of Savoy, Texas: Bonnie Brown of Savoy, Texas: Lyla Keyzer of Brunswick, GA: plus many cousins, nieces and nephews and numerous friends whom loved her very much and will miss her .
Memorial Service will be at 11:0y, l0 a.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Savoy UPC. There will not be a gravesite.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved