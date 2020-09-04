1/
BRENT JOHNSON
1964 - 2020
A celebration of life will be held at a future date for Brent Johnson, age 56, of Anna, Texas. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Wise Funeral Home. Brent passed away Tuesday evening, September 1, 2020 at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Plano, Texas.
Fond memories of Brent will forever be remembered and cherished by his surviving family members; daughter, Jordan Johnson of Wylie, Texas; mother, Patsy Johnson of Anna, Texas; brothers, Chris Johnson and wife Sam of Westminster, Texas and Keith Johnson of Anna, Texas; sisters, Karen McEuen and husband Billy Don of Bonham, Texas and Rena Redin and and husband Jeff of
Bonham, Texas; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
