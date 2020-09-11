1/
BRENT KEVIN RHOTON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BRENT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brent Kevin Rhoton, age 59, of Sherman, TX, passed away on Tuesday, September 8th, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center, Denison, TX. Brent was born October 15, 1960.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife Jody Rhoton, daughter, Kat Culifer & husband John, son Jamie Rhoton, one grandson, brother in law Randy Graham & wife Beverly, one niece and 2 nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at Trinity LIghthouse, Denison, TX with Pastor Raymond England officiating. Family and friends visitation will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020, 6-8 p.m. at American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved