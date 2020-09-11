Brent Kevin Rhoton, age 59, of Sherman, TX, passed away on Tuesday, September 8th, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center, Denison, TX. Brent was born October 15, 1960.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife Jody Rhoton, daughter, Kat Culifer & husband John, son Jamie Rhoton, one grandson, brother in law Randy Graham & wife Beverly, one niece and 2 nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at Trinity LIghthouse, Denison, TX with Pastor Raymond England officiating. Family and friends visitation will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020, 6-8 p.m. at American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

