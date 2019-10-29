|
On October 25, 2019 the world lost one of the good guys. Brian Bilbrey crossed home plate through the gates of Heaven. There, he was celebrated by the loved ones that were cheering him on. Brian will be remembered as having a smile that would light up any room, his passion for sports, his selflessness, and his love for everyone around him.
Brian was born on November 29, 1977 in Dumas, TX to Danny Bilbrey and Linda Clements. Brian grew up
in Denison, TX and he attended Denison High School where he played baseball and basketball, and graduated in 1996.
After high school, Brian went to Brookhaven College to play baseball. Brian then went on to Texas Tech University, where he later graduated in 2002.
Brian went on to become a teacher and a coach. He loved his job and his students. Brian ended his educator career at Maypearl as the Head Varsity Baseball Coach.
Brian is survived by his parents, Danny and Tonja Bilbrey of Dumas, TX, and Linda and Joe Clements of Rockwall, TX; his siblings, Tim and Kelli Bilbrey; and nephew, Alex of Roanoke, TX; Lia and Daniel Nelson and niece, Amelia; and nephew, Bowen of Fate, TX; Benton and Christian Bilbrey of Roanoke, TX; and Tiana Bilbrey of Dumas, TX; grandma Annette Ray of Dumas, TX; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Brian is preceded in death by his grandparents Haskell Bilbrey, Ruth Bilbrey Carpenter, Lester Cooper, Lillie Cooper, Troy Ray, and a cousin B. J. Bilbrey.
Brian leaves behind family that have memories of the loving and amazing guy he was, friends that knew the mischievous and fun spirit he brought, colleagues that knew his hard work and determination, and students that knew his passion and commitment.
The celebration of Brian's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Denison, TX. There will be a graveside service in Dumas, TX soon, but details are still pending.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial contributions made to the "Brian Bilbrey Memorial Scholarship" fund at P.O. Box 571, Roanoke, TX 76262.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 29, 2019