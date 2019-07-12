Home

Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Southside Baptist Church
Brian David Conrad


1968 - 2019
Brian David Conrad Obituary
Brian David Conrad, 50, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in Denison.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Southside Baptist Church. Reverend Keith Taylor will officiate. Arrangemenets are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
He is survived by his wife, Keary; children, Ashlyn Alyce Parides, James Rian Conrad, and Madyson Alyvia Conrad; mother, Margaret Elain Tyson; sisters, Nita Schluese, Ann Conrad, Janet Groves, and April Thomas; step-sister, Sherain Conrad, and step brothers, Shon and Chris Conrad; and two grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Texoma Back the Badge Foundation in his memory.
Please visit the online registry at www.fisherfh.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 12, 2019
