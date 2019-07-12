|
Brian David Conrad, 50, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in Denison.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Southside Baptist Church. Reverend Keith Taylor will officiate. Arrangemenets are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
He is survived by his wife, Keary; children, Ashlyn Alyce Parides, James Rian Conrad, and Madyson Alyvia Conrad; mother, Margaret Elain Tyson; sisters, Nita Schluese, Ann Conrad, Janet Groves, and April Thomas; step-sister, Sherain Conrad, and step brothers, Shon and Chris Conrad; and two grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Texoma Back the Badge Foundation in his memory.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 12, 2019