Spread your wings and fly my angel

Your life has touched us all.

Your wings so very delicate

But your spirit conquers all.

You gave us so much joy on earth

But God now reclaims his prize.

Spread your wings and fly my angel

Let your wings take to the skies.

We will miss you dearly, but your

Transition is complete.

Your wings are not an angel's

Back home you must retreat.

Romans 8:38-39 For I am sure that neither death nor life, nor angels nor rulers, nor things present nor things to come, nor powers, nor height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.

Brian David Conrad, age 50, a loving and devoted husband, dad, 'Pops' and son passed from this earth into the presence of Christ after a courageous battle with cancer.

Brian was born on July 30, 1968 in Sherman, Texas to David and Elaine Conrad and on February 2, 1990, married the love of his life, Keary Souther. He was an amazing husband and wonderful father. Their marriage produced three of his other great loves – Ashlyn Alyce Conrad, James Rian Conrad, and Madyson Alyvia Conrad. Brian was a very proud, compassionate husband, father, grandfather, brother, son and comrade who loved with all of his heart. He loved spending time with his family and grandkids, and he loved hunting, fishing, playing golf, and sharing his love of cooking, especially his famous briskets and hot gravy. His 7 nieces, 3 nephews and 9 great nieces and nephews knew him as 'Unkie B' and his two precious grandchildren knew him as 'Pops'.

Brian was a police officer with the City of Denison for 20 years where he served as patrol officer for 16 years, and a sergeant for 4 years.

He was preceded in death by his father, Elmer David Conrad, and his grandmother Martha Isabelle Conner.

He is survived by his wife, Keary; and their three children, Ashlyn Alyce Parides and husband Andrew, James Rian Conrad and wife, Paisley, and Madyson Alyvia Conrad; his two grandchildren Michael Andrew Parides, and Elliana Alyce Parides; his mother, Margaret Elaine Tyson; sisters, Nita Schluese and husband, Mark, Ann Conrad, Janet Groves and husband, Greg, April Thomas and husband, Tim; step-sister, Sherain Conrad, and step brothers, Shon and Chris Conrad.

Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 12th at Southside Baptist Church with the Reverend Keith Taylor officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Home on Thursday, July 11th.

Pallbearers are Clayton Pyles, Greg Brown, Robert Pernie, Robby Carney, Stacy Ball, Jeremy Monroe, Joe Clapp and Mike Eppler.

The family is deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from those that loved Brian. He will be dearly missed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Texoma Back the Badge Foundation in his memory.

Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fishrfh.com

Arrangements are under the director of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison. Published in The Herald Democrat from July 12 to July 13, 2019