Brian Joseph Hall Sadlier, 45, of New Jersey, formerly of Sherman, died Saturday March 2, 2019 in Barnegat, New Jersey.
A mass of the Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday March 11, at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Father Steve Antes officiating. A Rosary and visitation will 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday March 10, at Dannel Funeral Home chapel, Sherman.
He is survived by his parents Donna Dell Hall Sadlier and Joseph Vivian Sadlier of New Jersey; daughters Kristen Blair Sadlier and Taylor Page Sadlier. their mother Brenda McMil lian; and Brendan McMillian.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 9, 2019
