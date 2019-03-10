Brian Joseph Hall Sadlier, age 45, passed away tragically on Saturday, March 2, in Barnegat, New Jersey resulting from a 25 year battle with being bipolar and from additional complications resulting from a severe brain injury in 2000.

Brian, an only child was born in Taunton, Massachusetts on August 13, 1973 to Donna Dell Hall (AKA: Sadlier) and Joseph Vivian Sadlier. He attended first grade at Saint Mary's under Sister Mary Charles, whom he dearly loved and he was an Alter Boy for several years at Saint Mary's. He loved Saint Mary's Parish and he loved attending Mass wherever we lived. One of his most proud moments was when the Parvuli Dei Catholic Scouting medal was penned on his uniform before the entire congregation. He attend 12th grade at Sherman High School. Brian was a child actor for several years and he loved entertaining and making people laugh. He excelled at all types of dancing including ballet. He also played trumpet and a little piano and had many artistic abilities. At age 14, he became a talented magician and began a successful weekend party business that also included juggling and making balloons animals. He did charitable work by giving parties for the elderly in nursing homes. As an adult, Brian was an electrician's assistant for many years and later became a tattoo artist. He was also a talented and avid surfer and skateboarder and he loved fishing and camping, but what he loved most was his daughters, Kristen Blair Sadlier and Taylor Page Sadlier.

Three years ago when Brian last visited, he was in the hospital for a week and while there, Father Jeremy visited him and heard his Confession and gave him Communion. Brian was grateful for Father Jeremy's care and compassion and he will be buried with the Rosary that Father Jeremy gave to him.

Brian is survived by his parents, both daughters, their Mother, Brenda McMillan and their brother Brendan McMillan. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins in Ireland, California and other places within the United States.

The family will receive friends between 2 PM and 5 PM at Dannel Funeral Home on Sunday, March 10th and there will be a Rosary at 2:30 PM. A Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at Saint Mary's Church at 10:00 AM on Monday, March 11th followed by Burial at Saint Mary's Cemetery. Father Steve Antes of St. Mary's Parish will celebrate the mass. Pallbearers will be Michael Cortez, Daniel Cortez, Enrique Diaz, John Lamb, Brendan McMillan and Roston Graham. There will be a light reception held in the Community Center after the burial.

Saint Vincent de Paul Society should receive any donations. Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 10, 2019