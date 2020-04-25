|
|
Brian K. Hunt, 59, of Mead, OK, formerly of Denison, TX passed away suddenly early Friday, April 17, 2020, at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
Brian was born Dec. 1, 1960, in Denison, where he grew up and graduated from Denison High School in 1979. He was active in sports, primarily football and was named to the District football team his senior year.
His body was cremated and due to the Coronavirus no service will be held at this time. A Memorial Celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Survivors include his longtime partner Donna Trent of Mead, parents, David and Donna Hunt of Denison; brother and sister-in-law, Rob and Deborah Hunt of Denison; two children, Nicole Hunt Reece of Durant and Casey Britton Hunt of Denison; and four grandchildren, Dakota Sears, Logan Hunt- Spaulding and Benny McKay, all of Durant and Kinsley Hunt of Denison.
Funeral arrangements are under direction of Cunningham Funeral Home in Colbert, OK.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 25, 2020